UNESCO heritage status to Kolkata's Durga Puja matter of great pride: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed UNESCO's decision to accord heritage status to Kolkata's Durga puja festival as a "matter of great pride and joy for every Indian".
The UNESCO has accorded heritage status to Durga Puja festival in West Bengal capital.
"Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.
Lauding the development, Modi tweeted, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata's Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have.
A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021
Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9
