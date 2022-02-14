Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slams KCR's comments on surgical strikes

Taking exception to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments that he would like to know the truth about surgical strikes, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday asked if Pakistan's own actions of declaring a no-fly zone in their own air space for more than six months after Balakot were not proof enough.

"I strongly condemn the irresponsible statement of CM against the Indian armed forces. The fact that this came in on the eve of the anniversary of the shows the insensitivity, irresponsibility, ignorance and that is unbecoming of a Chief Minister," Reddy tweeted.

He was responding to media reports that Rao, during a press conference on Sunday, questioned the surgical strike by the Indian Army.

"Isn't the valour of Abhinandan Varthaman proof enough?



"Isn't Pakistan's own actions of declaring a no-fly zone in their own air space for more than 6 months after Balakot proof enough?," the Union Tourism Minister asked.

If these are not enough, then can seek proof from Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

By asking proof of the surgical strikes, KCR, as Rao is also known, now joined the bandwagon of the "Tukde Tukde gang and urban naxals" to cast aspersions on the armed forces, he said.

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the government is a democratic right, but insulting the nation's patriotic armed forces is not, Reddy said.

Observing that the Indian armed forces are fighting valiantly against enemies across the border on multiple fronts, he said Colonel Santosh Babu, a Telugu "bidda" (son of Telugu soil), gave up his life last year to protect the country's citizens.

"I request CM to not insult those who attained sadgati in protecting our great country," he said.

Lending support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who demanded proof on the surgical strike, KCR on Sunday said half of the country, including himself, wants to know the truth.

