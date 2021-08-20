Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

-
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.
They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire towards the security forces which was retaliated.
In the ensuing encounter, a militant was killed, the officials said.
They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.
The operation is going on, they added.
