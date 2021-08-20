JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Japan imposes 'emergency' measures to curb Covid-19 infections
Business Standard

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir politics | Kashmir crisis

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security forces neutralise one unidentified terrorist during an encounter at Khrew in Pampore area of Awantipora; Operation underway

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire towards the security forces which was retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, a militant was killed, the officials said.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

The operation is going on, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, August 20 2021. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.