Unlock: Delhi Metro to continue 50% seating norms, no standing riders

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown: Delhi Metro closes entry gates of 5 stations to avoid crowding
Delhi Metro advises commuters to complete journey by 10 pm
Covid-19: Delhi Metro extends suspension of services till 'further notice'
Covid-19: Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services to be shut
Noida Metro gets highest single-day ridership post Covid-19 lockdown
-
As the Delhi government announced further restrictions in lockdown norms on Sunday, Delhi Metro officials said services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.
Under the phased unlock process, all activities, including reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones, will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
The DMRC, in a statement, said, "Delhi Metro services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
"Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions," a senior official said.
DMRC services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.
Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU