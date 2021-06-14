Unlock: Delhi Metro to continue 50% seating norms, no standing riders

As the government announced further restrictions in norms on Sunday, Metro officials said services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Under the phased unlock process, all activities, including reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones, will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The DMRC, in a statement, said, " services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19."



"Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions," a senior official said.

DMRC services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the pandemic.

