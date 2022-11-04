UP ATS arrests 2 suspects from Saharanpur, Haridwar for links with Al-Qaeda

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two suspects from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Uttarkhand's Haridwar for their alleged links with terror group .

They were taken into custody after questioning some accused who were already arrested for having links with in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The arrested suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Aas Mohammed and 23-year-old Mohammed Harris. Aas is a resident of UP's Saharanpur, while Harris hails from Uttarkhand's Haridwar.

The ATS also recovered a mobile phone without a battery and sim card, three other mobile phones without sim cards and cash Rs 5400 from the possession of Mohammed Harris.

Last month, the ATS had arrested eight members linked to the Bangladeshi terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and in Indian Subcontinent.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Lukmaan hailing from Saharanpur, Kari Mukhtar, Kamil, Mohammad Aleem, Shahzad (Shamli), Mudassir (Haridwar), Nawazish Ansari (Jharkhand) and Ali Noor (Bangladesh).

They were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The officials had also recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the accused. According to the officials, the accused were radicalising the youth of and Uttarakhand.

Bangladeshi terrorist Abdullah Talha had sent money for terror funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)