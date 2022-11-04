JUST IN
ED files chargesheet against 19 people in Rs 2,215.98 cr fraud case
Delhi govt extends electricity subsidy application deadline to Nov 15
New food processing policy will pay heed to concerns of MSME entrepreneurs
Delhi air pollution: GRAP stage 4 to be implemented with 'immediate effect'
Relief to IndiaMART subsidiary Busy Infotech in intellectual property case
Women's education will increase their participation in workforce: President
Indian Navy must remain combat ready and credible force: CNS Admiral
Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse on November 8; here's all you need to know
LIVE: As AQI worsens, commercial diesel vehicles banned from Delhi roads
440% rise in reporting of major crimes in Delhi in 10 years, says report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ED files chargesheet against 19 people in Rs 2,215.98 cr fraud case
Morbi bridge collapse: Search and rescue operation officially complete
Business Standard

UP ATS arrests 2 suspects from Saharanpur, Haridwar for links with Al-Qaeda

The ATS also recovered a mobile phone without a battery and sim card, three other mobile phones without sim cards and cash Rs 5400 from the possession of Mohammed Harris

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Al-Qaeda | Terrorism

ANI  General News 

Photo: Shutterstock
Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested two suspects from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Uttarkhand's Haridwar for their alleged links with terror group Al-Qaeda.

They were taken into custody after questioning some accused who were already arrested for having links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The arrested suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Aas Mohammed and 23-year-old Mohammed Harris. Aas is a resident of UP's Saharanpur, while Harris hails from Uttarkhand's Haridwar.

The ATS also recovered a mobile phone without a battery and sim card, three other mobile phones without sim cards and cash Rs 5400 from the possession of Mohammed Harris.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested eight members linked to the Bangladeshi terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Lukmaan hailing from Saharanpur, Kari Mukhtar, Kamil, Mohammad Aleem, Shahzad (Shamli), Mudassir (Haridwar), Nawazish Ansari (Jharkhand) and Ali Noor (Bangladesh).

They were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The officials had also recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the accused. According to the officials, the accused were radicalising the youth of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Bangladeshi terrorist Abdullah Talha had sent money for terror funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 07:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU