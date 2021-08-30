UP BJP chief meets Mulayam Singh, enquires about his well-being

-
ALSO READ
RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi
Yogi govt trying to tilt panchayat polls in BJP's favour: Akhilesh Yadav
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
RJD chief Lalu Prasad meets Sharad, backs Chirag Paswan
SP govt will conduct audit of Covid management if voted to power: Akhilesh
-
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Monday met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence here and enquired about his well-being.
After the meeting, Singh shared on Twitter a picture of him standing with Yadav.
"Met respectable Mulayam Singh ji 'netaji' at his residence, enquired about his well-being and also took his blessings. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Singh tweeted in Hindi.
Yadav was hospitalised in October last year after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also hospitalised in June this year after he reportedly complained of body ache and joint pain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU