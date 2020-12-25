JUST IN
UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered floral tributes to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary on Friday.

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered floral tributes to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary on Friday.

Senior party leaders and officials were present on the occasion.

The state of Vajpayee was installed at the Lok Bhawan by Yogi Adityanath last year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled it.

Tributes were also paid to the former prime minister at the BJP state headquarters.

Fruit distribution, blanket distribution, 'havan' and prayer services were held by the BJP workers in different localities of the state capital.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms from 1991 to 2009. He had a close association with the city and had many friends in the state capital.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

First Published: Fri, December 25 2020. 10:51 IST

