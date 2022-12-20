JUST IN
Business Standard

UP govt executes Fire and Emergency Services Act on CM Yogi's instructions

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh government

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to a statement released bv the government.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home), Sanjay Prasad said that this was an attempt to strengthen the fire and emergency services in the state.

According to the statement, to bring uniformity in the Fire Service Act across India, the Model Fire Service Bill of 1958 and the amended Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill of 2019 were circulated by the Union government for adoption by the state governments.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement the provisions of the Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019.

The state government has also given its approval to the Centre's directive with the implementation of the 'Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022'.

With the adoption of the Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019, a proper balance will be established between the duties and responsibilities of the Fire department for the effective performance of statutory/state duties, the Principal Secretary added.

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 09:53 IST

