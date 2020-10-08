UP govt sends two ADG, DIG level special officers to Hathras, Aligarh Range

-
The Uttar Pradesh government sent two Additional Director General (ADG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police level special officers to Hathras district and Aligarh Range for seven days.
The UP government took the decision to send these officers on Wednesday in view of the law and order situation arising out of the Hathras incident.
On Wednesday, an FIR had been registered against four people with links to Popular Front of India (PFI) in Mathura who were "going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of larger conspiracy".
The FIR states that media reports have pointed out that some antisocial elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras incident.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said that they received credible information about the movement of some suspicious people towards Hathras from Delhi, after which police started a checking drive at Mathura toll plaza, during which they were nabbed.
Meanwhile, following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report on the Hathras incident to the CM has been extended by 10 days, said a government official.
The SIT probe in the Hathras incident was ordered by the Chief Minister.
The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested.
Further, in another horrifying case of rape, a six-year-old girl died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Sunday, approximately 15 days after being allegedly raped by her maternal cousin in Aligarh. She used to stay with her maternal aunt in Aligarh, while the family belonged to Hathras.
