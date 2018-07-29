UP has projects worth Rs 500 billion in the pipeline, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister on Sunday said that besides "Rs 600 billion investment on ground", has got worth over Rs 500 billion in the pipeline.

"Five months ago, we had signed MoUs worth Rs 4.68 trillion during the investors' summit in presence of the Prime Minister. We have got more than Rs 600 billion investment on ground during a short period, which is important for UP as during the previous BSP and SP regimes, of Rs 570 billion and Rs 500 billion came in five years," he said.

Pointing out that besides succeeding in getting Rs 600 billion investment in just one year, the CM said the state currently had investment worth approximately Rs 500 billion in the pipeline, which too would be started soon.

Adityanath said his government has also tried to remove regional imbalance in for all-round development of the entire state.

Of the total Rs 600 billion investment, 51 per cent is for (western UP), 27 per cent for Madhyanchal (central parts of the state) and Bundelkhand, and 22 per cent for (eastern UP), he said.

Attacking previous governments, Adityanath said, "There was a time when investors were eager to leave UP. This situation was there before 2017. We tried to improve the work culture and made better environment for the that instilled confidence among the industrialists," he said.

The CM also invited all the participants to attend Kumbh-2019 in Allahabad.