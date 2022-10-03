JUST IN
Nobel Prize season is here: 5 facts to know about the prestigious awards
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mahatma Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad today

President Droupadi Murmu will start her two-day Gujarat tour by visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram and will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu will start her two-day Gujarat tour on Monday by visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar, according to a state government release.

This will be her first visit to Gujarat as the President.

"On the first day of her two-day Gujarat visit, President Murmu will offer prayers at the Gandhi Ashram before taking part in the event in Gandhinagar which will also be attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," the state government release said.

Later in the day, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception hosted by the government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar, it added.

The Gandhi Ashram, also known as Sabarmati Ashram, was one of the many residences of Mahatma Gandhi when he was not travelling across India or in prison. It was from here Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi march, also known as the Salt Satyagraha on March 12, 1930.

On October 4, the president will launch 'herStart' -- a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs -- and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, the statement said.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:49 IST

