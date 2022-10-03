President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mahatma Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad today

President Droupadi Murmu will start her two-day tour on Monday by visiting the Ashram at Sabarmati in and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar, according to a state government release.

This will be her first visit to as the President.

"On the first day of her two-day visit, President Murmu will offer prayers at the Gandhi Ashram before taking part in the event in which will also be attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," the state government release said.

Later in the day, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception hosted by the government of Gujarat in her honour in Gandhinagar, it added.

The Gandhi Ashram, also known as Sabarmati Ashram, was one of the many residences of when he was not travelling across India or in prison. It was from here led the Dandi march, also known as the Salt Satyagraha on March 12, 1930.

On October 4, the president will launch 'herStart' -- a start-up platform of Gujarat University for women entrepreneurs -- and lay the foundation stone for various projects related to education and tribal development at Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, the statement said.

