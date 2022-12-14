UP police dept says promoting 21,295 constables to head constables

police department has completed the process of promotion of constables

A proposal in this regard was sent from the DGP headquarters for the promotion of constables recruited until 2011. The recruitment board had formed 6 departmental promotion committees and screened each soldier, said a police press note.

The press note from the police department informed that the list of promoted constables will be sent from the DGP headquarters to the captains of the respective districts.

Constables will become head constables after verification from the captain of the districts. Recruitment and Promotion Board has handed over the complete list to DGP Headquarters.

There were 21777 constables in the race for promotion, but 21295 promotions were cleared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)