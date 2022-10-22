JUST IN
Business Standard

Upper Bhadra scheme will be Karnataka's first national project, says Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Upper Bhadra scheme will be the state's first national project.

Topics
Karnataka | Karnataka government | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

IANS  |  Chitradurga 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Upper Bhadra scheme will be the state's first national project.

Talking to reporters before leaving for Hosadurga function, he said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been requested to get the scheme passed by the Union Cabinet.

Once the approval comes through, the grants will be provided to start the work. All efforts are being made in this regard, he said.

The Chief Minister said Tumkur-Davangere railway line project has been reviewed and directions are issued to acquire land for the project. Once this work is done, then all steps will be taken to start the project and necessary funds will be released.

Asked about acquisition of 1.7 acre land for the Upper Bhadra scheme which is due for the last two years, Bommai said few farmers are reluctant to provide land but their grievances will be redressed soon.

On the Cabinet expansion and representation from Chitradurga district, he said he will be going to Delhi soon.

--IANS

mka/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 19:24 IST

