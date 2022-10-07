UPSC launches mobile app for examination, recruitment-related information

-
ALSO READ
Motorola to launch 3 phones in India today; Price, specifications here
Motorola New Edge Series Launch: Live streaming, time, price and specs
Motorola Moto E32s India launch today: Check design, specs and price
Motorola Razr 2022, X30 Pro, and S30 Pro launch: Timing, specs, and price
Google's Android 13 code hints at Pixel foldable device and 'Pro' tablet
-
The Union Public Service Commission has launched an android mobile application that will allow people to access examination and recruitment-related information, officials said on Friday.
The mobile application is available on Google Play Store.
"Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android app on Google play store for accessing all the examination and recruitment related information through mobile," an official note stated.
"This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile," it said.
The UPSC app can be downloaded using the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc.
The UPSC conducts many examinations, including the prestigious civil services examination, for central government jobs. Thousands of aspirants apply for them.
The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 14:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU