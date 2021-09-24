761 candidates, 545 men and 216 women, clear civil services exam 2020: UPSC

Shubham Kumar has topped the prestigious examination 2020, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have got second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have cleared the examination.

The examination is conducted annually by the in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Shubham Kumar has graduated in B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagrati Awasthi graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal.

The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped, 04 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired & 04 Multiple Disabilities).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)