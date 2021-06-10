UPSC to commence interviews for civil services exam from August 2

-
ALSO READ
UPSC IES, ISS Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, check merit list here
UPSC 2020: SC refuses to grant extra attempt for Civil Services Prelims
UPSC exam: Extra chance allowed to those who missed last attempt in 2020
UPSC postpones June 27 civil services prelims exam; to be held on Oct 10
UPSC declares results of civil services main exam 2020
-
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to commence interviews for civil services examination 2020, which were deferred due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, from August 2, according to an official statement.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and personality test (interview) -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
It had in April this year deferred interviews for the prestigious examination due to increase in coronavirus cases.
"After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the personality test of the civil services examination, 2020 from 02.08.2021," according to the statement issued by the UPSC.
The e-summon letters of personality tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission's website www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.in, it said.
"No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the Commission said.
On the basis of the results of the civil services (main) examination, 2020 declared by the UPSC on March 23 this year, the Commission decided to commence the personality tests (interviews) of the civil services (main) examination, 2020 from April 26.
"However, due to unprecedented growth in the number of people infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) countrywide, as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission deferred the personality test of the civil services examination 2020, which were scheduled to commence with effect from 26.04.2020," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU