Urban Indians want Olympics even as host Japanese resist: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
BWF expresses confidence for top-quality badminton at Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: 'Voice of table tennis' Adam Bobrow lists 10 paddlers to watch
China announces 14-member badminton squad for Tokyo Olympics 2021
Tokyo 2020: Coco Gauff, 17, Jennifer Brady lead US Olympic tennis team
-
With the raging Covid-19 pandemic forcing nationwide emergency in Japan, the host country of the Olympic Games starting on July 23, opinion is divided world over on whether Tokyo should host the Games.
Only one in two (54 percent) Indians are in favour of Olympics being held, according to a global survey conducted by IPSOS, the world's third-largest market research company.
The survey, however, found that 70% urban Indians are most interested in Tokyo Olympics.
The IPSOS Global Survey, conducted in 28 markets, found that six in 10 global citizens and 78 percent of Japanese citizens oppose holding the Olympics now.
But there are countries like Turkey (71%), Saudi Arabia (66%), Russia (61%), and Poland (60%) where there is massive support for the Games. Countries against hosting of Olympics are South Korea (86%), Japan (78%), and Argentina (69%), IPSOS said in a release on Thursday.
Among countries with urban population supporting Olympics, South Africa (59%), China (57%), Poland (56%), and Turkey (56%) followed India.
In India, a sample of 500 was surveyed by IPSOS.
The least interested nations included Belgium (72%), South Korea (70%), Japan (68%), France (68%) and Germany (67%).
Former India hockey player Joaquim Carvalho, who represented the country in the 1984 Olympics, said he has found that most people want the Olympics to be held.
"Everybody wants to come out of the shell caused by the pandemic. The Games have to be held with proper precautions and health and safety regulations," he said.
"If the European Football Championship could be organised, if people can sit in the stadium and enjoy Wimbledon, if French Open could be held and cricket matches could be played all over the world, then why shouldn't we have the Olympics?" he added.
Though the survey concluded that a large number of people opposed it globally, there was overwhelming support for the fact that Olympics have a positive impact -- at least 80 percent of global citizens polled supported this view while 90 percent of urban Indians and 59 percent Japanese too agreed to this.
Overall, the survey found that the urban Indians are most interested in football (37%), badminton (36%), tennis (28%), athletics (26%), boxing (17%) and cycling (14%).
Global citizens were most keen to watch, football/ soccer (30%), athletics/ track & field (27%), aquatics (22%), gymnastics (21%), volleyball (13%), tennis (12%), basketball (12%), cycling (10%), boxing (8%) and badminton (6%), the release said.
There was also support for Olympic-bound athletes getting priority in vaccination with at least seven in 10 global citizens supporting it.
--IANS
bsk/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU