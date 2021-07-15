Goa reports 126 new coronavirus cases, 134 recoveries in 24 hours

-
Goa on Thursday recorded 126 fresh cases of coronavirus that took its tally of infections to 1,69,341, an official from the state health department official said.
At least 134 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,64,460 and the toll to 3,102, the official said.
The coastal state is now left with 1,779 active cases, he said.
With the addition of 4,063 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,88,300, the official added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,341, new cases 126, death toll 3102, discharged 164460, active cases 1779, samples tested till date 9,88,300.
