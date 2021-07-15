Karnataka reports 1,977 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

-
: Karnataka has reported 1,977
new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, the Health Department said on Thursday.
The day saw 3,188 people getting discharged thereby continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries till date is 28,10,121.
Out of the 1,977 new cases, 462 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 501 being discharged and 10 dead.
The total number of active cases in the State is 32,383.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.
Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3) followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Mysuru recorded 197, Hassan 158, Udupi 110 and Chikkamagaluru 109.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases at 12,20,960 followed by Mysuru 1,70,559 and Tumakuru 1,16,680.
Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban again topped with 1,192,664 and then came Mysuru with 1,65,832 and Tumakuru 1,14,164.
Cumulatively, 3,64,31,379 samples have been tested in the State so far. Of these, 1,38,274 were tested today.
