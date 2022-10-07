JUST IN
Govt must fix accountability: Anand Sharma on 'cough syrups-linked' deaths
Business Standard

US asks its citizens to exercise caution while travelling to India

The US State Department reduced the India Travel Advisory Level to 2 on a scale of one to 4 with the latter being the highest.

Topics
US India relations  | India tourism | Terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Passengers queue to check in for a flight on Singapore Airlines at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg (Photo: Reuters)
Representative image

The US on Friday asked its citizens to exercise "increased caution" while travelling to India due to "crime and terrorism" and advised them to not to travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a new travel advisory issued on Friday, the US State Department reduced the India Travel Advisory Level to 2 on a scale of one to 4 with the latter being the highest.

The State Department in a separate advisory, a day earlier, had put Pakistan on Level 3 and asked its citizens to reconsider their travel especially its restive provinces due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism, said the State Department.

Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict, it said.
 

 

 

According to the travel advisory, "Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations."

The advisory said that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government facilities.

The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal as US government employees must obtain special authorisation to travel to these areas, said the travel advisory.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 20:10 IST

