US coronavirus cases in surpass 11 million-mark: Johns Hopkins University

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 11 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
US Covid-19 case count rose to 11,000,984, with a total of 2,46,006 deaths, as of 4:27 p.m. local time (2127 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.
Texas and California both reported more than 1 million cases. Florida registered 8,75,096 cases, and Illinois recorded 5,73,616 cases, surpassing New York which confirmed 5,60,200 cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Other states with over 2,50,000 cases include Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, New Jersey, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Indiana, the CSSE data showed.
By far, the US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 20 percent of the global caseload.
US Covid-19 cases hit 10 million on November 9, and increased by 1 million within a week.
US daily cases crossed the threshold of 1,00,000 for the 12th consecutive day on Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted a total of 4,38,941 Covid-19 deaths in the United States by March 1, 2021, based on current projection scenario.
--IANS
rs/
