US Covid-19 cases surpass 50 million: Johns Hopkins University

-
ALSO READ
Global coronavirus caseload crosses 177 mn-mark, says Johns Hopkins Univ
Global coronavirus update: Covid-19 caseload crosses 175.8 million-mark
Global coronavirus update: Worldwide Covid-19 caseload tops 176.9 mn
Global coronavirus update: Covid caseload tops 190 mn, says Johns Hopkins
Global Coronavirus caseload tops 244.9 mn: deaths surpass 4.97 mn
-
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 50 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
US Covid-19 case on Monday count rose to 50,009,507, with a total of 7,97,916 deaths, as of 2:22 p.m. local time (1922 GMT), the data showed.
California topped the state-level caseload list, with 5,169,348 cases. Texas confirmed the second most Covid-19 cases of 4,394,772, followed by Florida with 3,754,042 cases, New York with 2,854,057 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.9 million cases, Xinhua news agency reported.
Other states with over 1.2 million cases include Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the tally.
The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 18 per cent of the global caseload and more than 15 per cent of the global deaths.
US Covid-19 caseload reached 10 million on November 9, 2020, crossed 20 million on January 1, 2021, exceeded 30 million on March 24, and surpassed 40 million on September 6.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU