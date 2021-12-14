US Covid-19 cases surpass 50 million: Johns Hopkins University

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 50 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

US Covid-19 case on Monday count rose to 50,009,507, with a total of 7,97,916 deaths, as of 2:22 p.m. local time (1922 GMT), the data showed.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with 5,169,348 cases. Texas confirmed the second most Covid-19 cases of 4,394,772, followed by Florida with 3,754,042 cases, New York with 2,854,057 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.9 million cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other states with over 1.2 million cases include Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the tally.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 18 per cent of the global caseload and more than 15 per cent of the global deaths.

US Covid-19 caseload reached 10 million on November 9, 2020, crossed 20 million on January 1, 2021, exceeded 30 million on March 24, and surpassed 40 million on September 6.

