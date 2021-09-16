US interested in transferring its capital from China to India, says Gadkari

-
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the US has shown its interest in transferring its capital from China to India.
"During a meeting just eight days ago, the US ambassador to India told me that the US is interested in transferring its capital from China to India. They want to support us with their technology and capital for the progress and development of India," said Gadkari while addressing the 19th convocation programme of Visvesvaraya National Institute Of Technology, Nagpur.
"India human intellectual is well recognized and appreciated in the entire world. The entire world is looking at India for sustainable economic growth," further said the BJP leader.
"We are encouraging and supporting youth under the 'Atma Nirbhar' initiative, proactive schemes like 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India', 'Start-Up India' is encouraging the youth to transform the nation through their innovative ideas and concepts," added Gadkari.
Taking about technological development in the country, Gadkari highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested to me in the cabinet meeting that drone technology can be used in apple farming in the hilly areas.
Reflecting on the evolution of drone technology, Gadkari said that, "We are now giving special packages for automobile and technology. Drone technology is very important We are using drones in agriculture, for spraying pesticides.
"We are inviting investors from abroad. My request to VNIT is to make a special department for drones. Our future transport mode is drones. It can be used for agriculture and transport also," Gadkari added.
