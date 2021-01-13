US to require negative Covid test for all air passengers starting Jan 26

-
All air passengers will be required to get a negative coronavirus test prior to boarding their flight to the United States beginning on January 26, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced.
"Air passengers are required to get a viral test (a test for current infection) within three days before their flight to the US departs, and provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19," the CDC said on Tuesday.
On January 12, the CDC Director signed the order requiring a negative coronavirus test that will go in effect on January 26. Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers or documentation of recovery before they board the aircraft.
"If a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger," the CDC also said.
