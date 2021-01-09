Gujarat coronavirus update: 675 new cases take Covid tally to 251,273

on Friday reported 675 new Covid1-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 2,51,273, while 5 deaths in the past 24 hours took the state's Covid death toll to 4,340. The state health authorities conducted 47,506 tests in the last 24 hours.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Saturday at 129, followed by Surat (123), Vadodara (121), Rajkot (90), Junagadh (22), Jamnagar (20), Mahesana (17), Kutch (16), Gandhinagar (14), Gir-Somnath (13), Dahod and Kheda (12 each), Panchmahals (10), Banaskantha and Narmada (9 each), Anand, Sabarkantha and Morbi (7 each), Bhavnagar and Bharuch (5 each), Patan (4), Tapi, Mahisagar and Botad (3 each), Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Dangs, Valsad and Surendranagar (2 each), and Chotta Udepur, Navsari and Aravalli (1 each).

has reported 6,235 cases so far in January at an average of about 693 cases per day.

On a positive note, a total of 851 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,38,965. The state presently has 7,968 active cases, out of which the condition of 7,909 is stable, whereas 59 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, five people succumbed to the virus in on Friday, three in Ahmedabad and one each in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.73 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 1,01,01,064 tests in Gujarat, of which 98,49,791 have returned negative.

Right now, 4,88,468 people are quarantined in the state, 4,88,352 in home quarentine and 116 in government facilities.

