Uttar Pradesh reports 1,726 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
Major urban areas see double-digit decline in new Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 Factoid: India witnesses drop of over 300k active cases in October
Covid-19 Factoid: Active cases in India down by 128,000 in last 15 days
Covid-19 Factoid: India witnessing a massive drop in daily deaths
-
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,089 on Tuesday with 13 more people succumbing to the disease, while 1,726 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,87,335, a government spokesman said.
The recovery rate in the state has reached over 92 per cent and the number of deaths on Tuesday was the lowest in almost five months.
The number of active cases currently stood at 22,538, of which 9,599 are in home isolation.
On Monday, over 1.58 lakh tests were done and altogether over 1.53 crore tests have been performed, the spokesman said, adding that UP was the only state to have conducted over 1.50 crore tests.
Contact tracing exercise as well as focussed testing drive in view of the festival season is underway, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU