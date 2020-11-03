Delhi airport starts Covid-19 testing for passengers before departure

-
Domestic and international passengers taking their flights from the Delhi airport can now get themselves tested for COVID-19 right before their departure, its operator DIAL said on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 testing facility at the Delhi airport started on September 12 and it was available for international arrivals only till date.
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in association with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, on October 28 had set up a COVID-19 sample collection booth in front of gate no. 8 of Terminal 3 for passengers who were taking international or domestic flights, according to a statement.
"Such passengers can come to the airport around six hours before and get the COVID test done at the airport by paying Rs 2,400 and get the result in 4 to 6 hours," it said.
Sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour, the statement noted.
"We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a COVID negative certificate with them due to some reasons," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of DIAL, said.
The GMR group-led DIAL started the on-arrival COVID-19 testing facility for international passengers on September 12 at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre, which is a group company of Yashoda Hospitals.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.
India started scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
