Uttar Pradesh reports 19 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities on Wednesday

reported 19 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, taking its infection tally to 17,09,351 and the death toll to 22,825.

One death each was reported from Maharajganj and Ballia, an official statement said here.

Of the fresh cases, four each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, three from Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Meerut, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Fatehpur, Maharajaganj and Sant Kabirnagar, it showed.

Twenty more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 16,86,276.

An official spokesperson said there are no patients in 27 of the state's 75 districts.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 250, the statement said.

So far over 7.25 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including more than 2.08 lakh on Tuesday, it said.

Over 7.31 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state, the spokesman added.

