JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Indian Army to participate in multi-nation military exercise in Russia

Covid norms for going outside meant to protect public health: Kerala HC
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh reports 19 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities on Wednesday

Uttar Pradesh reported 19 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, taking its infection tally to 17,09,351 and the death toll to 22,825.

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as coronavirus case spike across the country, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh reported 19 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, taking its infection tally to 17,09,351 and the death toll to 22,825.

One death each was reported from Maharajganj and Ballia, an official statement said here.

Of the fresh cases, four each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, three from Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Meerut, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, Fatehpur, Maharajaganj and Sant Kabirnagar, it showed.

Twenty more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 16,86,276.

An official spokesperson said there are no coronavirus patients in 27 of the state's 75 districts.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 250, the statement said.

So far over 7.25 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including more than 2.08 lakh on Tuesday, it said.

Over 7.31 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state, the spokesman added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 01 2021. 22:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU