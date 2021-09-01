Covid: Delhi records zero death, 36 new cases; positivity rate 0.06%

-
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, while 36 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
This is the 20th time since the start of the second Covid wave in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.
On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, as per official data.
On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave swept the city during April-May period.
On Wednesday, 36 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, while no death was reported due to COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin.
The count of daily cases had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures.
On Tuesday, 28 cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent were recorded, and one fatality was reported.
