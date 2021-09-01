Gujarat records 13 fresh Covid-19 cases; active infections at 153

-
With the addition of 13 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Gujarat rose to 8,25,435 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.
At least 10 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries 8,15,201, while the toll stood at 10,081, as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said.
The state currently has 153 active cases, of which four patients are in a critical condition, he said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.
Vadodara district recorded the highest number of six new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with four, Surat with two and Rajkot with one, the official said.
No fresh cases or recoveries were reported in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, where the tally of infections stood at 10,635, another official said.
This leaves the region with four active cases, he said.
As many as 7,48,051 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after the state vaccinated the highest number of over 8 lakh people in a single day, an official release stated.
With this, the total number of vaccine doses administered so far has risen to 4,70,09,216, it said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,435, new cases 13, death toll 10,081, discharged 8,15,201, active cases 153, people tested so far - figures not released.
