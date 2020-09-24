Uttarakhand Assembly passes bill to cut MLAs' salary, allowance by 30%

-
The Bill which will reduce the salaries and allowances of all MLAs, including the Leader of Opposition (LoP) has been passed in Uttarakhand Assembly House during a one-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.
With the passage of the Uttarakhand State Legislature Officers' Salary and Allowances Amendment Bill, 2020, there will be a 30 per cent deduction from the salary, the constituency allowance, and secretarial allowance.
As per the provisions of the Bill, "There will be no need for the approval of legislators to cut salary and allowances. The income tax will be deducted from the salaries of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker."
As many as 19 Bills were passed in the one-day monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.
