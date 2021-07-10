Uttarakhand CM orders 50% occupancy capping in hotels amid tourists' rush

-
-
As the tourist's influx has increased in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government has issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun.
Speaking to ANI, Dhami SAID, "We have issued an order regarding 50per cent occupancy capping in Hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. We are making efforts & will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."
Tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country, although the gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour by the visitors is being accounted for in many places.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday cautioned that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet and noted that 66 districts in the country reported more than 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 8.
Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said 80 per cent of new cases are coming from 90 districts- indicating the need for focused attention in these areas.
