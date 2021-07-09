Second wave not over, need to follow Covid protocols, says govt

-
The second wave of coronavirus is not over and everyone must continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the government stressed on Friday.
Addressing the Health Ministry press briefing, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, V.K. Paul said: "We cannot lower our guard. Need to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour as it is not the end of the pandemic. Visuals of crowds not maintaining social distancing at tourist places are a serious cause of concern."
Also cautioning people that the second wave is not over, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, said: "It is necessary to keep following Covid protocols in order to close the second wave fully."
Showing a video from Kempty falls in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, where a large crowd of people can be seen flouting all Covid protocols, he asked: "Is it not an open invitation to the virus to infect us?"
About the surge in cases in other countries like the UK, Russia and Bangladesh, Agarwal said: "In other countries, we are observing a surge in overall cases. In the United Kingdom, during Euro 2020 matches, a sudden surge in cases was observed. Russia is seeing a third peak in cases. Bangladesh witnessed more cases in the third peak than the second peak."
Pointing to the decline in daily new cases in the country during the second wave, he said: "More than half of the total cases in the country are primarily reported from two states - Maharashtra and Kerala and spread of infection concentrated in limited geography."
He said that 66 districts have reported more than 10 per cent positivity for the week ending July 8 and 80 per cent of new cases are reported from 90 districts which need focused attention.
