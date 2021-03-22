German Chancellor Merkel to discuss harder lockdown as Covid cases surge

-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will join state leaders on Monday to discuss whether a return to a harder lockdown is needed after the country surpassed a key threshold in coronavirus infection numbers.
Despite hopes for more lockdown relaxations in time for the Easter holiday weekend, which falls at the start of April this year, Germany is likely to halt its plans for reopenings after the seven-day incidence of new infections passed the critical benchmark on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.
Officials previously agreed to use an "emergency brake" and renew restrictions if the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants during the course of a week exceeded the threshold of 100 for three consecutive days.
On Sunday, this seven-day incidence figure rose to 103.9.
Government officials and state leaders, speaking online, are also set to debate the possibility of at least allowing citizens to travel to holiday homes in their own state during the Easter holidays.
As of Monday morning, Germany has reported 2,670,001 coronavirus cases and 74,715 deaths.
