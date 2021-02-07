Uttarakhand floods: ITBP says at least 150 people feared dead or missing

-
ALSO READ
Heavy rains, flash floods wreak havoc in Karnataka; normal life disrupted
IMD developing flood warning system for Bengaluru, Kolkata: Govt
7% excess rainfall in country so far this year: Earth Sciences Ministry
Bihar flood situation remains grim; 8.362 million people affected
Uttarakhand floods: 50-100 people missing; 2 bodies recovered, says DGP
-
At least 150 labourers working at the Tapovan power project are feared dead or missing even as 3 bodies have been recovered, an ITBP spokesperson said after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday triggering flash flood disaster.
The spokesperson added that due to the collapse of at least three bridges in Reni village, including one of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), connectivity with some of their border posts has been "totally restricted".
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
"More than 100 labourers working at barrage and 50 plus working at a tunnel are feared dead or missing as per the site in-charge of Tapovan and the local administration. Three bodies have been recovered till now," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said in Delhi.
He said over 250 personnel of the border force are involved in the rescue work at present.
About 16-17 labourers are safe inside the tunnel at Tapovan and the teams are clearing debris to rescue them, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU