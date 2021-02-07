Nitish asks Uttarakhand CM to enquire about flood situation, offers help

-
ALSO READ
Efforts on to rehabilitate those who lost jobs during lockdown: Bihar CM
LJP to promote religious tourism in Bihar if voted to power: Chirag
Bihar polls: Nitish refrains from speaking anything against Chirag or LJP
Nitish Kumar inaugurates higher secondary schools in 3,304 panchayats
Nitish meets Bihar governor, stakes claim for forming new government
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
on Sunday called his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat over phone and enquired about the flood situation in the northern state, an official release here said.
He offered support to Rawat in this hour of crisis, the release said.
A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.
Earlier, Kumar prayed for the safety of people trapped in the northern state as well as those engaged in carrying out relief and rescue operations.
"I pray for those who may be trapped, or are engaged in carrying out relief and rescue operations following the Uttarakhand disaster. The entire state of Bihar is with the people of Uttarakhand. Our officials are in touch with the Uttarakhand chief minister's office," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.
Talking to reporters here, Kumar said, "I just got the information. I will seek more details about the incident. We need to remain alert here, too.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU