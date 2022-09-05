Sudan's death toll due to heavy rains rises to 112; 250 villages destroyed

The death toll from the recent and in has climbed to 112, the country's National Council for Civil Defence said.

"The torrential rains and have killed 112 people and injured 115 others," the Council said in a statement on Sunday.

A total of 34,944 houses were destroyed and 49,096 damaged during the current rainy season across the country, the Council said, adding that 413 public utilities and 108 shops and stores were damaged.

More than 250 villages in northern, central, and western have been battered by torrential rains for a month, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 21, the Sudanese Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in the six flood-hit states of River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.

Nearly 136,000 people have been affected by the and across since June, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by from June to October.

