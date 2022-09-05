Sudan's death toll due to heavy rains rises to 112; 250 villages destroyed

-
-
The death toll from the recent heavy rains and floods in Sudan has climbed to 112, the country's National Council for Civil Defence said.
"The torrential rains and floods have killed 112 people and injured 115 others," the Council said in a statement on Sunday.
A total of 34,944 houses were destroyed and 49,096 others damaged during the current rainy season across the country, the Council said, adding that 413 public utilities and 108 shops and stores were damaged.
More than 250 villages in northern, central, and western Sudan have been battered by torrential rains for a month, Xinhua news agency reported.
On August 21, the Sudanese Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in the six flood-hit states of River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.
Nearly 136,000 people have been affected by the floods and heavy rains across Sudan since June, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.
