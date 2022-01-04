Vaccinated people detected with Omicron advised home isolation: TN Minister

-
-
Individuals affected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and have received two doses of vaccination are advised to be under home isolation and the health department has issued necessary guidelines in this connection, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.
As of Monday the number of Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu was at 121.
After inaugurating a Covid-19 Siddha Centre in the city, Subramanian said those patients affected by the Omicron variant and have received two vaccine doses are advised home isolation and can receive treatment at home.
"After receiving treatment for five days, the RT-PCR tests will be conducted again and if they test negative they can do their routine work," he told reporters.
Subramanian said similar to last year's initiative by the Government to treat Covid-19 patients using traditional Indian medicines, a Siddha Centre to treat Covid-19 individuals was inaugurated in the city today.
"Last year 79 centres that would offer treatment on traditional Indian medicine were opened benefiting 28,808 people...Today, we have inaugurated a 41 bedded facility in the wake of rise in new Covid-19 infections," he said.
The minister said screening centres that would offer counselling to Covid-19 patients have been set up in 22 locations across Chennai. "Sixteen screening centres are up and running currently...A medical team has been appointed in each of the centres which will offer counselling to people who reach out to them via telephone," he said.
Subramanian said 3,32,493 children between the age group of 15 and 18 have received the covid vaccination on Monday. The drive was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin.
"There are about 33.46 lakh children who are eligible to receive the vaccination. We have 27 lakh vaccines in-stock," he said.
To a query, he said the Amma Clinics launched by the previous AIADMK government was closed since it was launched as a 'temporary' initiative.
The services of those who were engaged in the Amma Clinic have been extended and they will be involved in Covid-19 care services, the minister added.
