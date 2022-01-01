Vaishno Devi stampede: J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha orders high level inquiry

-
Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered a high level inquiry into the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which 12 people were killed and 20 injured.
"Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede.
"The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members", Sinha said on his official Twitter handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each as ex-gratia relief in favour of the next of kin of those killed in the stampede.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured.
The stampede occurred when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips around 2.45 a.m. Saturday.
The incident occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.
