JUST IN
Varun Gandhi says sugar mills should clear farmers' dues or face protest
Cold wave continues in North India; visibility down to zero in some places
Risk of heart attack increases during winters, say cardiologists
SC to hear pleas challenging validity of 1991 law on religious places
Energy of young minds keeps country motivated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flights on busiest domestic routes up but still lag pre-Covid peak
Cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR to abate from January 10, says IMD
Bull-taming festival Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 injured on Day 1
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds review meeting with Uttarakhand officials
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore
icon-arrow-left
Cold wave: Lucknow schools closed till Class 8; online classes for 9-12
Business Standard

Varun Gandhi says sugar mills should clear farmers' dues or face protest

He also raised questions over the unemployment scenario in the country

Topics
Varun Gandhi | Uttar Pradesh | sugar mills

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly (UP) 

BJP MP Varun Gandhi
BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has asked sugar mills to clear dues they owe to farmers or be ready to face protests.

At a public function in Arsiaboj village in Baheri assembly segment, which falls under his parliamentary constituency of Pilibhit, Gandhi said if sugar mills don't start paying dues to farmers immediately, a protest meet by cane-growers will be organised at their gates.

He named two sugar mills in particular.

He also raised questions over the unemployment scenario in the country.

"One crore government posts are lying vacant, the government should fill these posts. We are ready to help," he said.

The farmers also told the MP that stray animals were harming their crops.

Gandhi responded by saying the government and the administration should solve this problem soon.

He also said he was getting many complaints of police torture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Varun Gandhi

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 10:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.