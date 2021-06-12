Vijayan's 100-day action plan to tide over Covid induced economic slump

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100-day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan will focus on increasing agricultural production, generating quality employment and augmenting health infrastructure, among other things, and would be implemented between June 11 and September 19.
The aim is to enable the building of a knowledge-based economy with a focus on science and technology and skill development, Vijayan told reporters here.
"The emphasis will be on policies and schemes to advance the achievements of health, education and social security, accelerate economic growth and create quality employment.
"Utmost importance will be given to poverty alleviation, elimination of economic and social inequalities, implementation of eco-friendly development perspective and adoption of modern solid waste management practices conducive to a healthy urban life," he said.
In addition to increasing agricultural production, the chief minister said, the production of non-toxic food is also a priority.
Vijayan said loans worth Rs 5,898 crore have been sanctioned by international financial institutions such as World Bank, German bank KFW and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).
"After the state's share is added, Rs 8,425 crore will be available for RKI projects. In the next 100 days, nine road projects worth Rs 945.35 crore will be started using the RKI funds," he said.
In addition, the Public Works Department (PWD) will complete projects worth Rs 1,519.57 crore in these 100 days, he said.
A government release said the 100-day action plan includes projects worth Rs 2,464.92 crore through the PWD, the RKI and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.
"K-DISC (Kerala Development And Innovation Strategic Council) is completing an ambitious project of providing employment to 20 lakh educated people in the state. All local self-governments will prepare a draft plan to create employment for five persons out of 1,000 people," it said.
Approximately 77,350 direct and indirect job opportunities will be created in 100 days under various departments, including 10,000 jobs each in the industries and commerce department, 2,000 in Kudumbashree, and 7,500 in the transport department, among others, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
