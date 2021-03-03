Vistara starts operating flights on Mumbai-Male route

-
ALSO READ
Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 202: Global Industry body
United Airlines orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets: Report
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of Covid-19 pandemic
Alliance Air launches flights from Bilaspur under UDAN scheme
Vistara commences non-stop flights on Delhi-Frankfurt route
-
Vistara on Wednesday operated its inaugural flight on the Mumbai-Male route, according to a company statement.
The inaugural flight departed from the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, the airline's statement noted.
"The airline will fly three times a week on the route under India's transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives," the statement noted.
Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with more than 24 countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU