VP expresses concern over decline in standards in legislatures, Parliament

-
ALSO READ
COP26: Climate talks draft agreement expresses 'alarm and concern'
Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over incessant rains in Chennai
RDSO becomes first standards body to join 'One Nation, One Standard' scheme
Govt amends rules pertaining to Indian Accounting Standards
Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over 'whistling' in Rajya Sabhha
-
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed concern over the decline in standards in legislatures and Parliament and underlined the need for meaningful discussions and debate on various issues..
He was speaking after flagging off Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train with upgraded LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake and additional Vistadome (see through glass coaches at the railway station here.
Naidu said meaningful discussions and debates are very important for society.
"I was not in politics now and will not be in politics in future and my advice is to conduct meaningful debates in legislatures. Values and ethics should be enhanced," he said.
He said Indian democracy is the biggest in the world and it should be protected by one and all'
He also said that violence is the biggest drawback for development and that revolution will come about "only by the
Ballot, and not by bullet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU