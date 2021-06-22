Walmart's Flipkart tells court it offers lower fee if sellers cut prices

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart is positioned to win India's e-commerce future: Walmart's McKenna
Competition Commission of India approves Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal
Flipkart plans to expand grocery services to over 70 cities in six months
CAIT fully geared up to fight Amazon, Flipkart
Amazon, Flipkart are violating investment rules: Govt to ED, RBI
-
Walmart’s Flipkart sees nothing wrong in offering to cut charges for sellers on its platform if they lower product prices, its lawyer told a court on Monday, drawing protest from a retailer group challenging the practice.
Flipkart and Amazon are in a court battle against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) bid to restart an investigation into their business practices, after a judge in early June dismissed the companies' pleas.
Both Flipkart and Amazon have for years battled accusations from brick-and-mortar Indian retailers that they bypass the foreign investment law by favouring some sellers and influencing prices of products, which are prohibited. The companies say they comply with all laws.
Arguing against the resumption of the antitrust investigation, Flipkart's counsel Harish Salve told a two-judge Bench in the southern state of Karnataka that he sees nothing wrong in telling the sellers of Flipkart marketplace that they will be charged a lower fee, if they reduce their prices.
ALSO READ: Stiff compliance, flash sale ban in draft norms for e-commerce firms
Referring in particular to the Hindu festival of Diwali when websites organise sales, he added: "I tell my sellers at a time like Diwali if you reduce your prices, I will give you a reduction in rent. What's wrong?"
The comments drew immediate criticism from the Confederation of All India Traders, which is party to the ongoing litigation opposing the e-commerce giants, saying the practices were prohibited under India's foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.
The comments “clearly corroborate the view and complaints made by CAIT time and again. FDI policy specifically provides that marketplace should not influence prices”, said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, which represents 80 million retail stores in the country.
India’s foreign investment law for e-commerce says "entities providing (a) marketplace will not directly or indirectly influence the sale price of goods or services".
A Reuters investigation in February based on internal Amazon documents showed the US firm has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers, doling out discounted fees and lowering the platform fees for some to enable them to offer more competitive prices.
Amazon has said it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU