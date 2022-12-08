Way clear for India's longest elevated 6-lane flyover in Kerala's Alappuzha

-
The decks have been cleared for the work to begin on the construction of the country's longest elevated 6-lane flyover in Kerala's Alappuzha district at a cost of Rs 1,668.50 crore.
The 12.752 km-long elevated flyover will run between Aroor to Thuravoor and will be positioned above the existing NH 66.
Sources said the letter of acceptance has been issued by the NHAI and the work will be done by the Nasik-based Ashoka Buildcon Limited, a Fortune India 500 company and one of the leading highway developers in the country.
The work will be done by the Ashoka Buildcon Limited under the A Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contract (EPC Contract), where they hold the responsibility towards the design, procurement, construction, commissioning and handing over of the project.
The expected time of completion is 30 months.
Once completed it will beat the present 11.6 kms long P.V. Narashima Rao flyover in Hyderabad, the longest in the country.
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 10:09 IST
