Business Standard

Over 6.22 lakh women assisted by 730 One Stop Centres' till Sep 2022: Govt

Over 6.22 lakh women till September this year have been assisted by 730 One Stop Centres', the government said on Wednesday

Topics
one stop centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aggressive hiring is expected to continue in this financial year because the players are trying to cash in on the emerging demand in the market

Over 6.22 lakh women till September this year have been assisted by 730 One Stop Centres', the government said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said her ministry has approved 758 One Stop Centres (OSCs) to be set up in 734 districts across the country.

Out of which, 730 OSCs have been operationalised in 36 states/ UTs that have assisted over 6.22 lakh women till September, 2022, she said.

The OSCs has provisions for providing temporary shelter for up to five days to distressed women, the minister said in a written reply.

OSCs aim to provide aid and assistance to women. They are required to have a centre administrator, case workers, medical personnel, police facilitation officer, psycho-social counsellor, legal counsellor, security guard, IT staff and multi-purpose workers.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 00:18 IST

