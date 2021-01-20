Delhi records minimum temp of 7.8 degrees Celsius, air quality improves

-
ALSO READ
'Very dense' fog lowers visibility to zero in Delhi, traffic movement hit
Over 50 flights delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog reduces visibility
Zero visibility in parts of Delhi due to very dense fog, traffic affected
Minimum temperature rises to 9 degrees Celsius in Delhi due to cloud cover
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
-
Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
A fresh Western Disturbance will start affecting the Western Himalayan region Friday onwards.As a result, the mercury is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by Monday, an IMD official said.
The city's air quality improved slightly on Wednesday morning on the back of strong surface winds.
The AQI stood at 308 at 9 am.
Delhi's air quality had turned severe on Tuesday, the sixth time this month, due to low wind speed and high moisture levels.
The city's 24-hour AQI was 404 on Tuesday, 372 on Monday and 347 on Sunday. Before that, Delhi's air quality remained in the severe zone for three consecutive days.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU