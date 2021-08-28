We are fast progressing in FTA discussions with nations like UK, UAE: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
India will continue to attract high foreign investments: Piyush Goyal
US, UK, 3 other courts confirm $1.4 bn arbitration award against India
India must negotiate well on free trade agreements, say experts
Despite Covid curbs, clear indications of economic revival: Piyush Goyal
Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, economic recovery with UAE counterpart
-
India is fast progressing in discussions on different free-trade agreements (FTAs) with countries, including the UK and the UAE, to further enhance trade and investment ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
Under an FTA, two trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they liberalise norms to enhance trade in services and boost investments.
Goyal said India is engaging for such pacts with economies having transparent rule of law and with whom India can have confidence that it will get a fair deal and reciprocal benefits.
"We are fast progressing in our discussions with the UK, with the UAE and other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. Canada and Australia are really on a fast track," Goyal said while addressing the JITO Trade Mahakumbh.
The minister also stated that recently, he had discussions with the USA's Charge'd Affairs in Delhi Atul Keshap, and both agreed to aspire for a USD 500-billion trade between the countries at the earliest possible time.
The world is looking for a trusted partner and that partner is India's business community, he added.
He added that whether it is FDI (foreign direct investment), forex reserves, foodgrain reserves, agriculture production or manufacturing; all sectors are on a growth path.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU