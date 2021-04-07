JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

With poor data on variants, India's Covid surge remains a mystery
Business Standard

We suspect new Covid strain, samples sent to NCDC: Maharashtra Health Min

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of new strains of Covid-19 in the state as "some patients are showing behaviours other than routine ones."

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Health crisis

ANI  |  General News 

After new variants from the UK were discovered in several inbound passengers, India set up a consortium of 10 state-run laboratories to sequence positive tests samples in December
coronavirus test kits

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of new strains of COVID-19 in the state as "some patients are showing behaviours other than routine ones."

"New Strains are suspected because we are seeing other behaviours in COVID-19 patients than routine behaviours. Patients are also showing non-routine behaviours after the infection," Tope said.

"National Institute of Virology (NIV) is doing genomic sequencing of our samples. It is sending its report to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Now, NCDC will guide us about if any new protocol is to be followed for the treatment," he added.

Informing that as the state, currently, is consuming 50,000 doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir on a daily basis, Maharashtra needs a higher number of doses.

The price of Remdesivir will be capped between Rs 1100-1400 per dose.

Tope was addressing a press conference over the COVID-19 situation in the state on Wednesday.

Earlier, he said that the state is facing a vaccine shortage and has requested 40 lakh doses every week from the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 07 2021. 14:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU