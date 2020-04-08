Wear masks in public in Mumbai or else face arrest: BMC

To reduce the spread of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai civic body, has made face masks compulsory part of attire at public places.

“All persons moving out for whatever purpose and for whatever reason in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets etc must wear mask or cloth mask," it stated.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports 773 new cases, 32 deaths in 24 hrs

The also warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Court for flouting its order.

This would also be applicable to all people moving around in their official or personal vehicles at any site, office or workplace, besides attending any gatherings or meetings at workplaces.

The order came as Maharashtra continued to soar highest in the country in terms of maximum deaths and positive cases.