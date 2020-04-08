Wear masks in public in Mumbai or else face arrest: BMC

JUST IN
The BMC warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Court for flouting its order

A vendor wearing face mask waits for customers while selling pulses at a pavement during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, | Photo: PTI

To reduce the spread of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai civic body, has made face masks compulsory part of attire at public places.

“All persons moving out for whatever purpose and for whatever reason in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets etc must wear mask or cloth mask," it stated.

The BMC also warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Court for flouting its order.

This would also be applicable to all people moving around in their official or personal vehicles at any site, office or workplace, besides attending any gatherings or meetings at workplaces.

The order came as Maharashtra continued to soar highest in the country in terms of maximum coronavirus deaths and positive cases.
